Drake Maye named 2023 Maxwell Award semifinalist

As the 2023 college football season hits the final few weeks, North Caorlina quarterback Drake Maye has earned some more honors.

On Monday, Maye was one of 17 players named a semifinalist for the 2023 Maxwell Award. The award is given out annually to college football’s most outstanding player from that season. After another impressive week helping lead the Tar Heels past Duke in two overtimes with 342 passing yards, one touchdown, and two rushing touchdowns.

The quarterback has also been playing through an ankle injury over the past four games and has still helped the Tar Heels get to eight wins so far on the season with two games to go.

The list of semifinalists will be cut down to three finalists on Nov. 28th and then the winner will be announced during ESPN’s College Football Awards on Dec. 8.

Maye and the Tar Heels will head to South Carolina to face off against Clemson on Saturday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire