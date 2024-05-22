Drake Maye and Ja’Lynn Polk highlighted amongst notable NFL rookie duos

Not only should UNC fans be excited about the upcoming college football season, but also the upcoming NFL season.

Three former Tar Heels – Drake Maye, Devontez Walker and Cedric Gray – all heard their names called in the NFL Draft. Maye went third overall to the New England Patriots, while Walker and Gray heard their names called seven picks apart in the fourth round. Walker gives Lamar Jackson another weapon in Baltimore, while Gray joins a young, talented linebacking corps in Music City.

Maye, however, is the former North Carolina standout with the most hype. Not only was he the highest former UNC player selected since Mitch Trubisky, but he is tasked with filling the shoes of NFL GOAT Tom Brady.

Maye also doesn’t have a proven number one wide receiver, but a lot of talented number two and three receivers.

One of those receivers is fellow rookie Ja’Lynn Polk, whom Maye was highlighted with Thursday afternoon, in some of the NFL’s top rookie duos to watch.

Maye threw for 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns in Chapel Hill, while Polk caught 143 passes for 2,231 yards and 18 touchdowns between Texas and Washington. Polk might have an easier time starting immediately, though, as Maye will compete with former NC State gunslinger Jacoby Brissett for the starting job.

Whenever the Maye-Polk duo is on the fielder together, watch out.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire