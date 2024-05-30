Drake Maye impresses with a no-look pass at OTA’s for New England Patriots

The no-look pass has taken over the NFL and former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is showcasing that talent with the New England Patriots during OTA’s making the move look easy.

Patrick Mahomes popularized the pass, and we’ve seen some of the best quarterbacks do it, like Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Josh Allen. Maye showed the skills at the collegiate level with his on-the-run throws, ultimately leading to the former Tar Heel to get selected third overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

In a short snippet posted by the team’s social media account, Maye is seen delivering a no-look pass with some extra spin on the ball.

It’s no telling if we will see Maye attempt the no-look pass in a game, but we will have to wait with Jacoby Brissett expected to start due to his experience. Maye seems to be fitting in Boston well, enjoying the other pro sports teams and shining during OTA’s.

It’s been all positivity for Maye since being drafted, highlighted by the massive rookie contract he recently signed. The sky is the limit for the Tar Heel, and if all stays true, we can see these no-look passes very soon on Sundays.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire