Drake Maye gets ringing endorsement from longtime NFL offensive coordinator

The buzz around potential New England Patriots’ draft target and former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye keeps growing.

UNC volunteer analyst Clyde Christensen, a former longtime NFL offensive coordinator, had high praise for the quarterback, with the NFL draft set to kick off on Thursday night.

Maye is coming off a North Carolina career that saw him take the Tar Heels to new heights. He recorded 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He ranked fifth in Tar Heel history with 8,018 passing yards in his career. He also ranked fourth in UNC history with 63 touchdowns.

Now, he has a chance to get drafted by a Patriots team needing a quarterback to revitalize their passing attack.

Christensen was high on Maye, when he spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday.

“I do think he is really special and has a chance to really play great football for a lot of years,” said Christensen, when appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “A lot of those teams that need a backup at the top, a lot of it’s ‘Who can you build around? Who can you know, who can represent your team in the community? Who can hang tough? Who can make it through some tough times? This kid has those kinds of traits. He’s going to be there for a long time.”

"I'm extremely high on Drake Maye and he's gonna be one of those guys just keeps getting better.. He's really special and I think he's gonna play great football for a lot of years" Clyde Christensen #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Pd0fcR2Oja — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 24, 2024

This is certainly quite an endorsement for a quarterback who is going to be tasked with serving as the primary building block of whichever team drafts him. The Patriots could certainly use an all-around leader at the position, in order to stabilize the rest of the offense. It will be up to them, however, to build around the quarterback the right way.

There’s no question that Maye would offer New England a solid starting point.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire