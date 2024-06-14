Drake Maye was excited to meet Tom Brady during offseason

The New England Patriots drafted former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye No. 3 overall with the intention of having him be their next franchise player at the position. It’s something the Patriots haven’t had since Tom Brady left following a successful career.

As Maye goes through offseason workouts, he had the chance to recently meet Brady and pick his brain a little bit. It was a unique experience for Maye as he got to talk to the quarterback who led the franchise to six Super Bowls.

Maye talked about that experience and then hope to get to talk to him again.

“It was awesome,” Maye said, regarding the experience of spending some time with Brady. “Getting a chance to be around Tom, seeing how he’s wired — he’s wired different. “He’s the GOAT, so just getting a chance to hear some wisdom from him, was an awesome experience. I look forward to hopefully asking him some more questions.”

The rookie quarterback now has the chance to take what he’s learned from Brady and showcase that on the football field.

Maye is currently the backup as the offseason rolls on, having to beat out Jacoby Brissett for that starting job. But so far, he’s off to a great start in mandatory minicamp.

