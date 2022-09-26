Drake Maye earns ACC honors despite loss to Notre Dame

As UNC’s defense struggled against Notre Dame on Saturday, quarterback Drake Maye played well. That’s been a common theme for the Tar Heels so far this season. And as Maye continues to impress, he’s earning more honors by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

On Monday, the ACC announced that Maye has been named the conference’s rookie of the week for his performance against Notre Dame.

Maye finished the game with 301 passing yards and threw five touchdown passes in the loss. He also had 36 rushing yards in the game.

This is the second time Maye has earned the rookie of the week honor this season for his play. He’s also been named the quarterback of the week once as well.

