Is Drake Maye destined to be a Viking?

The quarterback class of 2024 is going to be notable for many reasons. The biggest is that the top players are expected to go one through four to start the NFL Draft. The order is the only thing left for debate, but things are pointing to the last one being left, perhaps Drake Maye out of North Carolina.

The thought for weeks was it would be Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy but his recent visits to the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have people wondering. The thought that McCarthy would go second and Maye would last was a wild thought last Summer but here we are.

The #Patriots are having dinner with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy tonight and will host him on a visit Monday in Foxborough, per source. New England — which owns the No. 3 pick — previously hosted North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Now, more time with McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/qpc3BE0d0g — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2024

If it is Drake Maye who ends up being available come the fourth pick, and the Arizona Cardinals decide to trade out, then it all comes down to the Vikings trading up. The idea of trading three firsts for McCarthy doesn’t excite many but the thought of Maye being coached up under Kevin O’Connell.

Not to mention him having Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison doesn’t hurt either. If they get Maye don’t consider it a “settling for” situation but rather one of luck.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire