Drake Maye connects with former Duke star in Boston

Drake Maye has only been a member of the New England Patriots for just under a month now but he’s already taking in what the city of Boston has to offer.

On Tuesday, Maye was courtside for game one of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. But before the game, Maye met up with a former Duke standout and current NBA star Jayson Tatum.

The two met pregame as Maye received a special Celtics jersey that was autographed by Tatum. After a photo, they then chatted for a bit before Tatum had to get to the court for his warmups.

Drake Maye linked up with Jayson Tatum before Game 1 🤝 🎥 @NBCSCeltics pic.twitter.com/E72WkDIKjb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 21, 2024

In the video, Maye tells Tatum that his brother Luke had to guard him in his first career start at Duke. Maye said it was a “tough matchup” for Luke to guard Tatum as the former Duke wing says he remembered it.

Tatum played one season at Duke before going to the NBA and played against UNC three times including once in the ACC Tournament. He went 2-1 against UNC, averaging 18.6 points per game.

Maye will continue on with offseason work at Patriots’ OTA’s and then again in training camp later this summer as he hopes to become the next big Boston star.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire