Drake Maye, Cedric Gray earn preseason All-ACC honors

Two North Carolina Tar Heels football players are earning some preseason honors ahead of Atlantic Coast Conference media days next week.

College Football News released their 2023 All-ACC preseason team on Thursday, listing 26 total players on offense, defense and special teams ahead of the season. Among the 26 players on the team, two Tar Heels made the team, one on offense and one on defense.

Leading the way was quarterback Drake Maye who beat out Clemson’s Cade Klubnk and Florida State’s Jordan Travis for the top spot. It’s just the latest recognition that Maye has received before the season starts both in the ACC and nationally.

On defense, Cedric Gray was listed as a first-team linebacker by the site.

Gray is coming off a breakout season for the Tar Heels, leading the way on the defense. Going into this season, Gray is expected to be a leader on the Tar Heels’ defense as they look to get better and help the team contend in the ACC.

To see the full team by the publication, visit the site here.

