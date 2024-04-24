Drake Maye 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants' potential target

With the Giants currently holding the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-4

- Weight: 223 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: DNP

- Short Shuttle: DNP

- Three-Cone Drill: DNP

- 2023 Stats (12 games started): 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 63 percent completion percentage plus 449 rushing yards and nine touchdowns

Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: Overall, Maye is a supremely talented passer. He has the athleticism, arm talent and baseline processing skills to become a weapon at the next level. All he needs to do is cut out some of the "doing too much" plays. Maye has the skill set to fit in any system and develop into a star.

NFL.com: Challenging evaluation with top-flight measurables and tools but inconsistencies that create a lower floor. Maye’s size and arm talent jump off the tape immediately. He can make every throw, but he will try to make throws that he shouldn’t have attempted. The gunslinger mentality creates a fearlessness that can turn into interceptions, but it will also allow him to win in tight windows and make splash throws that get crowds (and evaluators) on their feet. He leaves too many throws on the back shoulder or hip and needs to learn when to take some sauce off the throw to make it more catchable. There is an undeniable energy to Maye’s game that can create momentum or turn chaotic when plays come off-schedule for him. The combination of traits and tape make him a boom/bust prospect who might need patient management and coaching to help shepherd him toward his potential.

Why Maye makes sense for the Giants

The Giants were hoping they had their quarterback position settled for the foreseeable future when they signed Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension ahead of the 2023 season.

However, Jones' early season struggles and subsequent torn ACL last year have intensified chatter that Big Blue may now have an eye on a post-Jones future and could select one of the available potential franchise signal-callers in a quarterback-rich draft.

Some believe they could even trade up from six to land their guy, and that's what they will need to do if they're to land Maye, whom most experts seem to think will be the third quarterback selected after Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

Maye had excellent production in college but would perhaps be the most risky pick of the top prospects due to his raw tools and gunslinger mentality. His upside is enticing, though, and he would no doubt be exciting to watch.

Despite not necessarily being the best athlete of the three, Maye's rushing yardage was higher than both Williams and another potential top-five pick in J.J. McCarthy, so the Giants could potentially maintain that aspect of their offense that Jones adds.

Ultimately, though, the decision to draft Maye, or any other quarterback, may mostly come down to how the Giants feel about Jones.

NFL Comparison

Bleacher Report: Justin Herbert