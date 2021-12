The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) Air Force changed its strategy Tuesday for the First Responder Bowl, taking inspiration from its name and trying out its passing game. Haaziq Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to give Air Force a 31-28 win over Louisville. Daniels completed 9 of 10 passes for a season-high 252 yards, leading a triple-option offense that came into the game averaging an FBS-best 340.8 rushing yards and the second-fewest passing yards at 82.5 per game.