Drake London, Tyler Allgeier named to PFF’s All-Rookie Team

It takes more than a year to accurately judge an NFL draft class, but the early returns on the Atlanta Falcons’ latest crop of rookies have been encouraging to say the least.

First-round pick Drake London and fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier each broke rookie records this season. London set a new record for catches in a season (72). Allgeier broke the team’s rookie rushing record, racking up 1,035 yards on the ground in 2022.

Pro Football Focus released its 2022 NFL All-Rookie Team and both London and Allgeier made the cut. Check out what PFF’s Michael Renner had to say about London’s rookie campaign.

“London looks like another perfect fit for Arthur Smith’s offense,” writes Renner. “He made a ton of tough catches, going 14-of-26 (53.3%) in contested situations this season. He finished with 72 catches for 866 yards and showed a rapport with QB Desmond Ridder late in the season, posting a career-high 120 yards in Week 18.”

The success of this year’s class of wide receivers makes London’s inclusion all the more impressive. As for Allgeier, his strong finish to the season earned him the nod over Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.

“Kenneth Walker III ran for more yards and Dameon Pierce broke more tackles, but Allgeier ran away with it from a grading perspective,” writes Renner. “He was efficient when called upon, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, while his 3.58 yards after contact per carry ranked seventh among 60 qualifying running backs over the regular season. He’s a perfect fit for Arthur Smith’s run game.”

The Falcons have some other talented rookies, but aside from quarterback Desmond Ridder, none of them earned starting roles this season. Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie flashed his immense talent at times, and he would likely replace Ade Ogundeji or Lorenzo Carter next year, depending on what happens over the offseason.

