Drake London scores Falcons’ first TD of the night vs. Panthers

After some truly bad offense in the first half, the Atlanta Falcons finally managed to score a touchdown in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota found rookie WR Drake London in the back of the end zone to cut the Carolina’s lead to four points. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo would miss the ensuing extra point.

The Panthers quickly responded with a touchdown of their own to take a 19-9 lead over Atlanta.

