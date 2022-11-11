Drake London scores Falcons’ first TD of the night vs. Panthers
Up and down, TD @DrakeLondon_
📺 @NFLonPrime || @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HiRaVjF26t
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 11, 2022
After some truly bad offense in the first half, the Atlanta Falcons finally managed to score a touchdown in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota found rookie WR Drake London in the back of the end zone to cut the Carolina’s lead to four points. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo would miss the ensuing extra point.
The Panthers quickly responded with a touchdown of their own to take a 19-9 lead over Atlanta.
Related
Best photos from the Falcons' TNF matchup against the Panthers
Falcons announce inactives for Week 10 matchup vs. Panthers
Falcons vs. Panthers: 5 bold predictions for TNF matchup
Falcons LT Jake Matthews taken back to Atlanta for birth of child
Grading each Falcons position group midway through the season
List
Falcons midseason report card: Grades for each position