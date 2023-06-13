Drake London makes PFF’s 2023 All-Breakout Team

One season after selecting tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick, the Falcons went back to that same offensive well and drafted wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in 2022.

With Calvin Ridley suspended and eventually traded to the Jaguars, London immediately assumed the No. 1 wide receiver role in Atlanta last season. The former USC star had a solid rookie year, but it wasn’t overly impressive on paper. Stuck on a run-heavy offense with Marcus Mariota at QB didn’t do London any favors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, Pro Football Focus saw enough from London to include him on their All-Breakout team for the 2023 NFL season:

London got off to a hot start in 2022, going for over 70 yards in his first two games, but he eventually hit a mid-year slump. As previously mentioned, this was in large part due to the offense being inefficient and one-dimensional.

However, things picked up for London when Desmond Ridder replaced Mariota as the team’s starting quarterback for the final four weeks of the season. With Kyle Pitts sidelined due to a knee injury, Ridder went on to develop good chemistry with London.

Advertisement

The Falcons will need that chemistry to carry over into 2023 as a fast start will be crucial if the team hopes to end its five-year playoff drought.

Related

12 remaining free agents who could help the Falcons in 2023 Taylor Heinicke ranked among NFL's top 10 backup QBs Falcons 53-man roster prediction: Version 3.0 NFC South roundtable: Favorite offseason move by a division rival 9 storylines to follow as Falcons wrap up OTAs Most notable free agent from each NFL team who remains unsigned in 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire