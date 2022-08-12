Drake London leaves with knee injury

Falcons rookie receiver Drake London caught a 24-yard pass from Marcus Mariota on the opening drive, but he won’t see any more action against the Lions.

London left the game with a knee injury and will not return tonight, the Falcons announced.

London bounced up and ran off after safety DeShon Elliott tackled him, but the team’s medical staff was looking at London’s knee afterward.

London missed the final four games of USC’s 2021 season with a broken ankle but was fully healthy by the time the Falcons drafted him in the first round.

He caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards with seven touchdowns in 2021, leading the Pac-12 in receptions and was earning Pac-12 offensive player of the year despite not playing the full schedule.

The Falcons scored on their first drive, going 82 yards on 12 plays with Mariota running it in for a 6-yard touchdown. The Lions scored on both of their drives to take a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.

