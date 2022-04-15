Drake London evaluates his performance at USC pro day
USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London evaluates his performance at his pro day ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London evaluates his performance at his pro day ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Patriots director of personnel Matt Groh revealed Friday that Matt Patricia was instrumental in the team trading for wide receiver DeVante Parker.
Alabama upgraded its linebacker talent last year with transfer Henry To'o To'o without losing veteran Jaylen Moody. Now, it's Moody's time to shine.
Sammy Watkins, an eight-year veteran, had one of his best seasons in 2017 with Matt LaFleur coordinating the Los Angeles Rams' offense.
Everything NFL draft fans need to know about Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert
Liz Loza continues her Rookie Snapshot NFL draft series with the wide receivers. Next up, USC's behemoth star, Drake London.
One of the craziest Urban Meyer stories is that he had no idea who Aaron Donald was.
Having a baby changed everything for Felix. Ever since, she's efforted to improve the livelihoods of mothers in sports.
The NFL draft's first-round order has been repeatedly reconfigured by a rash of trades. More deals, however, could provide additional twists.
The Trinity Benson trade has now cost the Lions another pick
There are a few recognizable names in the USFL, including Paxton Lynch.
Who is replacing Michele Tafoya
While many recent mock drafts have dropped Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, the folks at USA TODAY still have him within the top five.
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has not refrained from implying they are willing to listen to any trade offers for the No. 1 pick.
The Patriots double up at cornerback, with two high-risk prospects. And, yes, they get a stud at WR.
NFL draft guru Todd McShay doesn't think Matt Rhule will be upset if he's fired, nor would he want his son drafted by these Panthers.
Former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch and All-America linebacker Scooby Wright among some familiar names playing in revamped USFL.
Cast your vote for what the Steelers should do with that all-important first-round pick.
Hint: It’s not a small amount.
The Packers QB and four-time NFL MVP is excited to get to work with Sammy Watkins, his new wide receiver.
Lions fans did not like ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft projections for the team and weren't shy about sharing their displeasure