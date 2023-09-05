Drake London: Desmond Ridder will silence the doubters

When the offseason began, there was some speculation that the Falcons would make a major move at quarterback but they never brought in a serious challenger for Desmond Ridder.

Ridder made four starts to close out his rookie season and the third-round pick's performance in those contests did not lead to universal acclaim for the Falcons' decision to install him as their unquestioned starter. Not everyone inside the team appears to be sold either as Ridder was not voted one of the team's captains heading into the season.

Wide receiver Drake London believes that any detractors will be left eating their words once the season is underway.

"He only had four games last year," London said, via Joe Patrick of 92.9 The Game. "People didn't really see all of Dez . . . Now they get to see him and get see what he does, so I think he'll shut a lot of people up and silence those doubters for sure."

Ridder's first chance to change opinions will come at home against the Panthers on Sunday. Doing so would give the Falcons a good chance of getting an early leg up in the race for the NFC South crown.