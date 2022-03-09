Drake London 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Jets and Giants target

Drake London treated image at podium at NFL Combine

With the Jets and Giants both having two picks in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be taken by either team: USC wide receiver Drake London.



By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-4

- Weight: 219 pounds

- 40-time: Did not run at Combine as he recovers from ankle injury, will run at Pro Day

- Vertical: Did not jump at Combine, but recorded 31.9-inch vertical in 2019

- Stats (Career): 160 catches, 2,153 rec. yards, 15 touchdowns, 13.5 yards per catch

- Accolades & Awards: 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, 2021 First-Team All-Pac-12, 2020 Second-Team All-Pac-12

Prospect Overview



The Draft Network: He is an excellent athlete with regards to jumping ability, body control, and agility for a big receiver. In the run game, he has the potential to be a dominant run blocker due to his toughness, length, and competitive spirit. He is surprisingly very good as a runner after the catch. In the passing game, he is excellent. He has outstanding body control and agility as a route-runner and uses his bigger frame to “big boy” smaller receivers.

Pro Football Network: Wide receivers come in all shapes and sizes. There are taller, big-bodied pass catchers that dominate in contested-catch situations and smaller, shiftier, elusive receivers who are dangerous in the open field. In the 2022 NFL Draft, USC Trojans WR Drake London is a rare entity that merges some of the qualities of those two types of receivers to Frankenstein into a dangerous playmaking threat.

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) scores on a 65 yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Why London Makes Sense for Jets

The Jets used their No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft to select Zach Wilson, who the team obviously believes can be their franchise quarterback after Sam Darnold failed to live up to the hype.

After selecting Wilson, the Jets used their next three picks to build around him on the offensive side, taking G Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Elijah Moore, and RB Michael Carter. So putting pieces around Wilson is clearly the priority now, and when you look at the Jets' current wide receiver group, it's clear that it needs a lot of work.

Moore was electric as a rookie, but the team’s top two receivers in terms of total catches, Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios, are both set to be free agents. Meanwhile, last year’s big offensive signing, wide receiver Corey Davis, played just nine games due to injury, and even when healthy he didn’t look like a the bonafide No. 1 receiver the Jets hoped he would be. Moore gives the Jets a lot of speed, but wouldn’t it be nice for Gang Green to complement him with a tall, physical receiver like London?

London’s brand of football would give the Jets a physical playmaker unlike anyone else on the current roster. And remember all of those times when Wilson got into trouble when trying to extend plays and force the ball into traffic? London is a player who can win those 50-50 balls more times than not and it the kind of physical specimen who can make a quarterback look good even when throwing into dangerous situations.

If the Jets want to see Wilson take a seismic leap forward in his second year, they need to give him weapons, and a player like London would be a huge get.

Why London Makes Sense for Giants

All signs point to the 2022 season being Daniel Jones’ final chance to prove himself as the Giants’ franchise quarterback. As of now, the team has yet to pick up the Duke product’s fifth-year option, and it’s been reported that they likely won’t pick it up in the future, meaning Jones enters the season in a make-or-break scenario. Either he steps up in a big way and earns his second contract with the Giants, or the former sixth overall pick is looking for a new team come next offseason.

So, if the Giants truly want to maximize Jones and get the most out of him in this final exam of a season, they need to give him weapons. The Giants have already cut Kyle Rudolph and Devontae Booker, and while they’re not the biggest names in the locker room, they could just be the start of GM Joe Schoen’s attempt to clear cap space by moving on from key, expensive players. With Evan Engram a free agent and rumors of Saquon Barkley potentially being on the trading block, the Giants need to start adding pieces, rather than just subtracting them.

Kadarius Toney looks like he has a chance to be something special out of the slot, but there are a lot of huge question marks around him at receiver. The Giants have reportedly asked Sterling Shepard to take a huge pay cut, but if he doesn’t he could be on his way out. Then you have Kenny Golladay, who failed to live up to his contract in his first year with the team, recording just 521 yards without a touchdown. Darius Slayton also disappeared in 2021 after a strong first two seasons in the league.

The bottom line is the Giants need playmakers -- especially if they truly want to give Jones the best chance to succeed -- so why not pick up a player who is potentially the best receiver in the draft in London? It’s true that London and Golladay play a similar style, but that could actually be a luxury for the Giants down the road, as having a younger, cheaper version of Golladay could entice them to move on from his bloated contract.



NFL Comparison

Walter Football: Mike Evans/Kenny Golladay