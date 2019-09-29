Drake lends $185 million jet to Kings for long trip

The Sacramento Kings will be making the 20-hour trip to India in luxury.





The Kings and the Indiana Pacers will meet Friday and Saturday in the first NBA games to be played in the country, and the rapper Drake is lending his $185 million Boeing 767-200ER "Air Drake" to the Kings for the trip.

Team owner Vivek Ranadive arranged for the swanky ride.





"They wanted to get the best available option, and they nailed it," coach Luke Walton told KXTV in Sacramento.





The players were appreciative of the efforts.





"Vivek definitely pushed to get us a better plane, and he did that, so we're very grateful to have an owner like that," point guard De'Aaron Fox said.





Fox wondered how he would pass time on the long flight from Sacramento to Mumbai - maybe play video games or read. But veteran Harrison Barnes said it's a business trip, after all.





"Coaches have been proactive in saying that it's going to be a long flight," he said. "There's going to be a lot of film being watched."





--Field Level Media