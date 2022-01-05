Drake LaRoche is married, 5-years after Adam LaRoche-White Sox controversy
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Drake LaRoche is married, 5-years after Sox controversy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
If you want to feel old, Drake LaRoche is married…
Yes, that Drake LaRoche. During the 2016 season, a then 14-year old Drake LaRoche was at the center of controversy when his father, Adam LaRoche, abruptly retired in spring training with the White Sox.
Adam LaRoche left $13 million on the table after the White Sox told him his then 14-year old son was no longer allowed in the clubhouse or to travel with the team.
The dispute caused a rift between White Sox players with Chris Sale hanging Adam and Drake LaRoche jerseys in the clubhouse, and Adam Eaton calling Drake a “leader.”
The wedding announcement came from the “OfficialBuckCommander” Instagram account, who congratulated the newlyweds.
Drake LaRoche just got married and now I feel really old pic.twitter.com/6veCFgfalY
— Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) January 4, 2022
No word if Sale or Eaton were invited to the wedding.
Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.
Download
Download MyTeams Today!