Drake LaRoche is married, 5-years after Adam LaRoche-White Sox controversy

Drake LaRoche is married, 5-years after Sox controversy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

​If you want to feel old, Drake LaRoche is married…

Yes, that Drake LaRoche. During the 2016 season, a then 14-year old Drake LaRoche was at the center of controversy when his father, Adam LaRoche, abruptly retired in spring training with the White Sox.

Adam LaRoche left $13 million on the table after the White Sox told him his then 14-year old son was no longer allowed in the clubhouse or to travel with the team.

The dispute caused a rift between White Sox players with Chris Sale hanging Adam and Drake LaRoche jerseys in the clubhouse, and Adam Eaton calling Drake a “leader.”

The wedding announcement came from the “OfficialBuckCommander” Instagram account, who congratulated the newlyweds.

Drake LaRoche just got married and now I feel really old pic.twitter.com/6veCFgfalY — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) January 4, 2022

No word if Sale or Eaton were invited to the wedding.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!