Drake, Kendrick Perkins get into sideline squabble at Cavs-Raptors game

As the Toronto Raptors looked to raise their playoff profile in an effort to finally advance beyond LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers, their most visible fan appeared to have his own lofty aspirations.

Drake, always ready when cameras are around, appeared to be doing his best Spike Lee impersonation during Tuesday’s Game 1 in Toronto in this sideline spat with Cleveland backup center Kendrick Perkins.

Drake vs. Kendrick Perkins? Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/tVCdyB6HmG — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 2, 2018





It wasn’t immediately clear what words were exchanged, but the conversation certainly seems to extend beyond pleasantries. Whatever the two were fighting about didn’t get settled in-game and carried over after the Cavs’ emotional overtime win.

Drake and Kendrick Perkins exchanged more words postgame pic.twitter.com/Z0rdXDe1uL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2018





Afterwards, Perkins told his side of the story to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi and Dave McMenamin. According to Perkins, he was joking with Raptors big man Serge Ibaka, telling his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, “We about to win this game,” when Drake “butted in talking s*** to me.”

Drake clarified on Instagram, “I just said I liked the hem on his capris.”

Perk’s rebuttal? “Sit your ass down and watch the game,” he told McMenamin.

After the game, when Perkins could be heard saying, “I’m supersized, b****,” and Drake told security, “I never said that s***,” the entertainer carried the argument into the tunnel, where he was “yelling obscenities in the direction of the visitors locker room aimed at Perkins,” according to McMenamin.

Finally, gloriously, from ESPN:

When Perkins exited the Cavs’ locker room for good Tuesday night, a member of the team’s security staff asked him if he wanted to be escorted to the team bus in case he might have another run-in with Drake along the way.

“I’m fine,” Perkins said with a smirk. “What’s he going to do?”

Drake’s target for needling could use a little help. While Lee is famous for picking fights with Reggie Miller in his prime, Drake’s going after a guy in a suit. He’s also picking on a guy way out of his weight class who doesn’t have a reputation for backing down.

