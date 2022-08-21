Drake Jackson thriving in 49ers' 'unbelievable' defense with veteran help

Vet guidance helping Jackson thrive in 'unbelievable' defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie Drake Jackson is proving he fits right in with the 49ers' defense.

Following the 49ers' 17-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Jackson spoke about how he's able to mesh with the defense so well.

"My vets are probably the best vets out," Jackson said postgame to 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares. "This is what I've been playing my whole life, D-Line, coming off the edge."

What's more, Jackson said the 49ers have put him in the best position to succeed.

"This type of package they put me in is unbelievable," Jackson continued. "All I got to do is attack all the time and that's all I could ever want."

Jackson added that being able to finish the game against the Vikings and finishing the game healthy was big for him.

Against the Vikings, Jackson's pressure was instrumental in helping George Odum snag an errant pass for an interception. Had he not slipped, Jackson could have had an interception himself in the second half.

In all, the rookie from USC has impressed many around the 49ers, including All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

With Jackson seemingly fitting in perfectly, the already vaunted 49ers defense looks to be getting even better as the 2022 NFL season starts.

