Drake Jackson likely suffered shoulder stinger in 49ers' preseason game

Shanahan believes Jackson likely suffered shoulder stinger

SANTA CLARA — After what looked like a more serious injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said rookie pass rusher Drake Jackson likely suffered a stinger in San Francisco's first preseason contest on Friday night at Levi's Stadium.

Jackson’s injury occurred when he was in close pursuit of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who was scrambling to the left sideline. Jackson landed awkwardly on his right shoulder in the process of tackling Love and immediately went to the sidelines in pain.

Trainers quickly took Jackson to the blue injury tent where he was further evaluated. A few minutes later, the lineman walked to the locker room and was ruled out of the game early in the third quarter.

While Jackson’s stats might not show up on the stat sheet for the in the 49ers' 28-21 preseason victory, the USC product was making an impact on the game. Prior to his injury, the rookie had gotten close to getting his hands on Love, and then on the next play got his hands on the ball causing an incomplete pass.

Shanahan is hopeful that Jackson’s injury is not as severe as it seemed immediately after it occurred. Shanahan liked what he saw from the pass rusher on the play but wanted the rookie to get more playing time and game experience.

“I think it’s still early,” Shanahan said. “I don’t think he played a ton. I think he went out pretty early. It looked like he got hurt on the scramble, did a good job chasing the quarterback down showing his athletic ability and speed. That was really all I saw of him because he had to go out after that.”

Jackson's ability to “bend” and get pressure on the quarterback by getting around opposing offensive linemen has been noticed by his teammates. Hopefully for Jackson, he will have a chance to get more reps when practice resumes on Sunday and again in Minnesota during joint practices with the Vikings next week.