How Drake Jackson’s dad, Raiders fan, reacted to son’s first NFL interception

Fans don’t mess around when it comes to the 49ers-Las Vegas Raiders rivalry, but family always comes first.

That was the case on Sunday for Dennis Jackson, a die-hard Raiders fan and the father of 49ers rookie Drake Jackson, as the two teams battled in an intense overtime clash at Allegiant Stadium.

Dennis still is a Raiders fan and rooted for the Silver and Black the entire game while wearing a No. 95 San Francisco jersey, Raiders sweats and a Raiders hat.

But when the game came down to the wire in the fourth quarter, Dennis found himself doing something he’s never done before: cheer for the 49ers. That’s because he witnessed his son Drake get his first-career interception after Kerry Hyder deflected Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham’s pass and Drake secured the ball.

Drake wasn’t the only one celebrating, though. His father began running up and down the aisle of the stands and the logo on his hat and the logo across his chest, at that moment, simply didn’t matter anymore.

Fans sitting nearby Dennis grew puzzled with his celebration given he was rooting for the Raiders the entire game. His response to them was telling.

"Yeah, but that was my son that intercepted the ball!” he replied (h/t The Athletic's David Lombardi).

After the play, Drake was spotted on the bench reenacting the pick and, well, it was just as priceless.

Drake Jackson recreated his INT for his teammates. #FTTB



He couldn't believe it! ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/XOU8vW0F5S — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2023

The feelings didn't go away the next day either. Drake was able to save the game ball and posted it to his Instagram story on Monday.

#49ers rookie Drake Jackson was able to save the game ball after recording his first career INT against The Raiders ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/DtWjPMuNnS — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 2, 2023

When the 49ers selected Drake with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, his dad maintained he still wouldn't wear those red and gold colors. Eight months later, it looks like he caved in.

“We’ve all been saying ‘Bang Bang Niner Gang,'” Drake said back in May 2022 (h/t Lombardi). “It’s the song by E-40, ‘Bang Bang Niner Gang.’ That’s [my dad’s] favorite song. He probably won’t switch over fully, but we got him.”

If Drake keeps making plays as he did on Sunday, The Faithful might gain just one more fan.

