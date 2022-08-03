Drake Jackson captures attention of Trent Williams at 49ers training camp

Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams.

The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek described the USC product as “raw” but physically gifted and several of Jackson’s teammates have reiterated similar comments. Nick Bosa even mentioned that Jackson’s “bend” is something he himself wished he had as a rookie.

Williams, on the other side of the ball, has noticed what Jackson has been doing on the field but also how diligent the rookie has been while away from it.

“He’s always got his book in his hands, he’s always doing a little extra,” Williams said on Monday. “I notice him. I think he’s going to be an outstanding player. Especially having a coach like Kocurek and learning from a guy like Nick, [Arik] Armstead, all those guys he’s got right at his call, he’s going to be an outstanding player.”

Williams is regularly seen going up against Bosa and Samson Ebukam, but Jackson did face the 13-year veteran in one series which kept the young pass rusher on his toes.

“I went against him one drive,” Jackson said on Tuesday. “I definitely made sure I was on my 100 percent key because if you don’t know where you’re supposed to be on him, he will flatten you. It’s only going to make me better because I’m going against the best tackle in the league. I don’t think there’s anyone like him.”

Even with less experience, Williams believes that facing talented pass rushers like Jackson in practice will make the offensive line better. The different looks that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Kocurek have been dialing up also keep everyone on alert during practice.

Williams, of course, is not surprised, knowing a little background about Jackson prior to him being drafted by the 49ers.

“I’ve seen his tape coming from USC and he’s talented,” Williams said. “I think he’s a guy with a bright, bright future, super athletic, really strong guy and really good hips, can bend around the corner. And he’s seen and not heard. He goes around and handles his business the right way.”

Jackson brings even more talent to the 49ers' defensive line room that is arguably one of the deepest in the league. While Williams loves this aspect of his team, he has given coach Kyle Shanahan a little grief about it.

“I’m like how many pass rushers you want, Kyle?" Williams said with a laugh. “You just keep on bringing them in.”

