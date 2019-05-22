Drake trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo's as free-throw struggles continue

Rapper Drake trolled Giannis Antetokounmpo during Tuesday's night game. (AP)

Drake is a devout Toronto Raptors fan and as his team evened the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, he was going all out and having way tons of fun in the process, including trolling Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw struggles.

He began Tuesday’s game by ferociously trolling Antetokounmpo as he missed free throws in the first quarter.

Giannis airballed for the 2nd time this series and the Toronto crowd loved it 😬 pic.twitter.com/T4Ul7rnhOw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019

Drake along with the Toronto crowd wailed on Antetokounmpo early and continued to do so midway through the third quarter.

Here, Drake can be seen talking trash and continuing to have tons of fun as Antetokounmpo missed another free throw in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo went 2-for-7 on free throws in Game 3 in Toronto and followed his poor free throw performance by going 6-for-10 from the line in Game 4.

In the fourth quarter as the Raptors looked to close out Game 4, Drake got up close and personal with head coach Nick Nurse after Fred VanVleet made a 3-pointer

Ok, Drake is out of control 😂 pic.twitter.com/kyKfp1gJ0X — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2019

Drake at Raptors games: pic.twitter.com/ZKFv5EEQ5b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019

As you can see, Drake is having way too much fun.



