The Drake football team learned its opening-round opponent for its first-ever FCS playoff game on Sunday.

The Bulldogs will head north to take on North Dakota State (8-3, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) in a first-round matchup that will kick off from the Fargodome at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Drake (8-3, 8-0 in Pioneer Football League) completed a perfect run through the PFL to earn its first FCS playoff bid after a 13-9 win at Butler on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won eight games and claimed the PFL title for the first time since 2012. DU had not won an outright PFL title since 2004 until this season.

The Drake sports information department contributed this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake football to play North Dakota State in FCS playoffs