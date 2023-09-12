Drake enters concert with Kevin Durant in Austin, days after Phoenix show with Devin Booker

Is Drake the world's most famous Phoenix Suns fan at this moment?

The hip hop megastar has entered multiple It's All A Blur concert tour stops by walking in with Phoenix All-Stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant within a week.

On Monday, Drake came down the walkway toward the stage with Durant in Austin, where he played his one-and-done college year for the Texas Longhorns in the 2006-07 season.

The first time was with Booker at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale last Wednesday.

Another instance of Drake's support for Booker was when he shouted out Booker as his "real broski" for attending the tour's Brooklyn concert on July 23.

In addition, Drake rocked Booker's new soon-to-be released orange Book 1 Nike signature shoes to promote them during his back-to-back concerts.

During the latter show on Thursday, Drake sent the crowd into a frenzy about the Suns. He claimed that he's mulling to temporarily move to Phoenix just to see his pals Booker and Durant play near the start of the season. The team has a reloaded with elite scorer Bradley Beal after the blockbuster trade package that sent Chris Paul to Washington in June.

"I told my manager, my best friend, too, I told him when the tour is over, once I get my birthday out the way, I'm living in Phoenix for a month or two, for sure," Drake said to the crowd of screaming fans. "Come see my brothers hoop, you know?"

"I told him when the tour is over... I'm living in Phoenix for like a month or two. Come see my brothers hoop."



Drake is going to be moving to Phoenix to watch the Suns ☀️



(via @Suns)



pic.twitter.com/D4aRFFDpyA — Overtime (@overtime) September 7, 2023

Drake's contemplation of coming to the Valley after his October birthday might be just pandering to the city's crowd. Many superstar music artists tend to do during their performances to get the crowd riled up.

But he could be speaking the truth about his plans, which has yet to be determined.

This is despite the fact that Drake was named his hometown team Toronto Raptors' global ambassador in 2013. He's been seen on the sidelines during many of the team's games, including its 2019 title run when Toronto dethroned the two-time finals MVP Durant and the Golden State Warriors.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Drake enters his It's All A Blur tour show with Suns' Durant in Austin