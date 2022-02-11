Drake bets big against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals fans have to hope the Drake Curse is back.

Days before Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Drake revealed on social media that he dropped $1.26 million on the Rams and lines involving Odell Beckham Jr. in the big game.

The international star rapper dropped the following, with included payout estimates:

$472,364 on Rams to win outright (payout: $713,244)

$393,636 on Beckham over 62.5 receiving yards (payout: $712,457)

$393,636 on Beckham to score a TD (payout: $846,288)

Is Drake just supporting a friend and his team (the caption does mention “family”) or something more?

Either way, the Drake Curse was a thing for a long time. He’d show up and hang out with a team or back them publicly and they’d flop. His hometown Toronto Raptors winning a title might’ve just been an anomaly, given the whole hometown thing.

Maybe if the Bengals win, fans will see Drake in a Joe Burrow jersey soon enough.

