Drake Batherson with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Without Drake Maye, North Carolina is now a 6.5-point underdog to West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
The decision comes after a court ruling against the NCAA's rules governing two-time transfers.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
With these final five, we have a full rundown of each team's bellwether, so you can ride the ups and downs of the rest of the season with them.
This is one of the most important weeks of the fantasy football season, for a plethora of reasons. Matt Harmon shares some key things to watch.
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings that could just help you achieve playoff success in Week 15.
Need to dig deep in a must-win Week 15? Scott Pianowski offers up a list of his top fantasy sleepers.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
The Bills are still not in a great spot to make the playoffs.
Fantasy Football analyst Dalton Del Don advises how to attack the Week 15 Sunday daily fantasy slate.
Every lineup decision matters in Week 15 — especially the tough ones. Kate Magdziuk reveals her list of players to fade this week.