Drake basketball's Kevin Overton enters transfer portal after Darian DeVries departure

Drake freshman guard Kevin Overton (1) prepares to drive to the basket as the Missouri State Bears play the Drake Bulldogs at the Knapp Center in Missouri Valley Conference action in Des Moines on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Drake basketball will lose Kevin Overton to the transfer portal, the Bulldogs freshman confirmed to the Des Moines Register on Monday.

The 6-foot-5 guard made an immediate impact at Drake, starting all 35 games as a true freshman. He was named to the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Freshman team.

He averaged 11.3 points per game – the fourth-most on the team. Overton added 3.3 rebounds per game. He shot 44% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range.

Overton is the second Drake player to share that they are entering the transfer portal after Darian DeVries' departure as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

More Bulldogs players are expected to hit the transfer portal after West Virginia announced it had hired DeVries as its new head basketball coach on Sunday night.

DeVries compiled a 150-55 overall record in six seasons at Drake, including back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference championships and automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and 2024.

