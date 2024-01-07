Drake basketball suffers first MVC loss of the season on Sunday against Belmont

The Drake men's basketball team fell, 87-65, to Belmont on Sunday on the road in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bulldogs never held a lead in the game and only saw the game tied for a total of 2:50 throughout the 40-minute affair. Drake went into the locker room at halftime trying to dig itself out of a 42-29 hole. It got marginally better in the second half, but the team was still outscored by nine points over the final 20 minutes of action. The loss marked the team's first in Missouri Valley Conference play this season.

Drake (12-3, 3-1 MVC) was led by Atin Wright, who scored 14 points. Only one other Bulldog, Tucker DeVries (13 points), scored in double figures on the day.

The Bulldogs will take the court again Wednesday when Indiana State (13-2, 4-0 MVC) comes to Des Moines. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Knapp Center.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake basketball can't get past Belmont, dropping first MVC game