Drake basketball overcomes several scoring droughts to beat Valparaiso

Cheers roared down to the court from the fans in the Knapp Center as Carlos Rosario’s layup eased through the net.

The Drake basketball faithful waited most of the early minutes of the second half for a reason to celebrate.

Against Valparaiso — the second-to-last team in the Missouri Valley Conference standings — Drake managed to score on only 2-of-14 shots in the first six minutes of the period. The Bulldogs missed 10 straight shots over 4:52 in that span.

But the bad luck didn’t last long, and Rosario provided a much-needed spark for the seemingly slumped Bulldogs.

Spurred by his drought-ending layup – followed with a 3-pointer and another layup with a made free throw after – Drake piled on the points late in the 81-70 win over the Beacons.

Drake forward Carlos Rosario (13) pump fakes as the Missouri State Bears play the Drake Bulldogs at the Knapp Center in Missouri Valley Conference action in Des Moines on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Darnell Brodie led the team with 19 points, but it was Rosario's three straight field goals that allowed Drake to put together its first substantial scoring streak of the game, getting points on six consecutive shots.

It made up for two scoring droughts that lasted nearly five minutes each, one in each half, and another lull that went for over three minutes. There were lengthy droughts on the Beacons' side, as well, but Drake's offense stepped up when it mattered most — with five players scoring in the double-digits.

Tucker DeVries named a candidate for the Julius Erving Award

Tucker DeVries totaled 17 points in the Bulldogs' win over Valparaiso, once again showing why he’s one of the best scorers in the league. His average of 20.5 points per game heading into Wednesday’s matchup was second in the MVC, behind only Southern Illinois’ Xavier Johnson.

That scoring average is 23rd among all players in the NCAA and ahead of Wednesday’s game, he was the only Division I men’s basketball player averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals.

His 20th double-digit performance of the season came on the heels of a national announcement. DeVries was named one of the top 10 candidates for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Julius Erving Award, recognizing the top small forwards in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake basketball beats Valparaiso despite several scoring droughts