Drake basketball adds commitment from former Indiana State guard Eli Shetlar

Drake men’s basketball picked up a commitment from a Missouri Valley Conference foe on Wednesday.

Former Indiana State guard Eli Shetlar announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. He appeared in 11 games during his true freshman season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per game.

Before joining Indiana State, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 17.3 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game at Andover High School in Kansas. He holds the school record for 3-pointers in a single game (nine) and 3-pointers in a season (65).

Shetlar is the fourth player to commit since Ben McCollum took over as head coach. He is the first player to not follow McCollum from Northwest Missouri State. He joins Bennett Stirtz, Isaiah Jackson and Daniel Abreu.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake men's basketball adds commitment from guard Eli Shetlar