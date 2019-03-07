Draisaitl, Oilers head home to face Canucks

Leon Draisaitl does not envision himself as an elite goal-scoring talent, although opposing goaltenders likely would tell a different tale.

Draisaitl looks to add another chapter to that story on Thursday when he and the Edmonton Oilers open a four-game homestand versus the Vancouver Canucks.

The 23-year-old center has collected 17 of his career-best 41 goals in his past 18 contests, including nine to go along with eight assists during his current 11-game point streak.

"This is a little bit new for me, obviously. I'm not the natural goal-scorer," Draisaitl told the Edmonton Sun. "I've always thought I had a decent shot, and I'm trying to use it a little more and trying to get it off my stick as quickly as possible, use my one-timer as much as I can.

"They're going in right now, and knock on wood, I hope they keep coming."

Draisaitl scored a short-handed goal early in the first period Monday before setting up defenseman Darnell Nurse's game-tying tally late in the third period during the Oilers' 4-3 victory at Buffalo. The win was the third in a row and fifth in seven outings for Edmonton, which is looking to undo the damage of a demoralizing 1-8-3 stretch from Jan. 19-Feb. 19.

"He's scored so many goals this year where he's arriving as the puck is going towards the net, so he's in a better position than the guys defending because they've lost coverage," Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock said. "To me, that's the biggest common denominator is that you can't find these guys because they know how to hide."

Draisaitl scored and set up a goal in Edmonton's 4-2 setback to Vancouver on Dec. 27 before assisting on captain Connor McDavid's power-play tally in a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks on Jan. 16.

McDavid, who has set up three goals versus Vancouver this season, had two of his team-leading 59 assists on Monday to extend his point streak to six games (two goals, eight assists).

The Canucks joined the Oilers in residing seven points out of the final Western Conference wild-card spot after rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit Wednesday to produce a 3-2 overtime win against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

Defenseman Alexander Edler scored 3:11 into the extra session, Loui Eriksson snapped a 17-game goal drought, and former Maple Leaf Josh Leivo also tallied as Vancouver improved to 4-8-3 in its past 15 games.

The secondary offense was a welcome sight for the Canucks, who have relied heavily on the trio of rookie Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser.

While Pettersson leads the team in goals (26) and assists (30), the 20-year-old Swede has been held off the scoresheet in six of his past seven games.

"The one thing about elite players is they (figure) it out -- especially young ones," Canucks coach Travis Green told The Vancouver Province of Pettersson. "He's a smart kid, and we've talked about when he's struggling to simplifying and playing a little more direct, but things just aren't going right now.

"I'd like to see him shoot the puck at little bit more, but I don't want to take away his creativity. He's an elite passer. He'll be fine. He seems fresh. It's a grind, but he'll find his way."

Horvat has been held without a point in five of his past six games overall, although he joins Pettersson with three points against the Oilers this season.

Boeser, who is mired in a seven-game goal drought, has two goals and two assists against Edmonton in 2018-19.

--Field Level Media