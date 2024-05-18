Dragons' White, Eagles' Pfeifer highlight county performances at D-I Fitch Regional

May 18—AUSTINTOWN — Geneva senior speedster Owen Pfeifer's goal at his final Division I district track meet was to do well enough to create a busier schedule at the regional meet.

He succeeded.

"It feels good," Pfeifer said of qualifying in three events. "I feel like I could have run better at times but I'm really happy."

Also at Friday's meet at Fitch High School Falcon Stadium, Lakeside senior high jumper Karrye White celebrated the biggest highlight of his varsity career.

And no one flashed a brighter smile crossing the finish line than Geneva junior Donald Shymske in the 800.

Last year, Pfeifer competed at the regional meet with Geneva's 4x200 relay team. His goal Friday was to qualify in more than one event.

In a span of about 15 minutes, Pfeifer qualified twice.

First, he finished fourth in the 100 with a time of 11.21. The top four finishers earn a trip to the regional.

Two races later, Geneva's 4x200 team (Giovanni Rice, Kyle Opron, Jamil Daghlas, Pfeifer) finished second in 1:30.22 to earn a return trip. They broke the school record they set Wednesday.

Solon (1:29.28) won the race.

"Solon was a little bit ahead of us," Pfeifer said of when he took the baton from Daghlas. "[Donovan Smith] was pretty fast — I don't know if I could have caught him. We'll see next week."

Pfeifer's 100 time was a personal record.

"It was a quick 15 minutes, I'd say," Pfeifer said.

Finishing ahead of him were Fitch's Brayden Bryant (10.82) and Dan Evans (11:05) and Akron Ellet's Jack Viera (11.16).

Canfield's Scottie Eaton was fifth (11.40).

Pfeifer said he practiced handoffs and block starts on Thursday.

"Even though my blocks weren't my best today, I think the second half of the race really helped me," Pfeifer said.

About 80 minutes later, Pfeifer qualified again by finishing fourth in the 200 with a personal best of 22.75.

Bryant won in 22.14, Smith was second in 22.50 and Viera was third in 22.58.

White won the high jump with a personal best 6 feet 6 inches.

"It feels pretty good and amazing," he said. "It's the first time going to the regional."

Warren Harding's Nau'jeat Jones also jumped 6-6, but had a miss that placed him second.

Geneva junior Charlie Myers tied for fourth with Alliance's Jarrin Blair. Both had 6-0, but Blair won the jump-off for the regional berth.

The one thing White did different was to jump rope in-between attempts to stay loose.

"First time," he said. "It helped me relax, keep my legs warmed up."

Shymske, a junior, knew the secret of his success that inspired such a huge smile. Normally the 800 is his third race of a meet. Friday, it was his first.

"Usually it's 4x8, mile then the 8," Shymske said. "So being able to do it on fresh legs for once made a big difference.

"The past two years, the season hasn't ended like I wanted it to. I knew I was capable of something like this so to see all the hard work pay off ..."

Shymske ran a personal best 1:55.35. Boardman's Brock Farris won in 1:54.68.

"Super happy for him — I think he's been running 1:58 all season and then he gets three seconds below that," Pfeifer said. "I think he's close to the school record."

Last year, Shymske was seventh in the district 800.

"Big PR —best I ran before that was a 1:58," Shymske said. "I'm so excited — all year I've been waiting for this moment. It's finally happening so it feels amazing to come back next week."

The race Pfeifer didn't qualify in was the 4x100 where Geneva finished sixth.

With three events at the regional, Pfeifer's goal is to "go in nice and relaxed, no expectations, just hope to go as far as I can."

The regional meet is scheduled for Wednesday and Friday back at Fitch.