Dragons lock Carter banned for three games after red card

Dragons lock Ben Carter has been handed a three-match ban after his red card against Connacht.

Carter was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Shane Jennings in the 69th minute of their 34-27 defeat on 26 April.

Carter accepted he had committed foul play at the disciplinary hearing and had an initial six-week ban halved for his good record and apology.

It could be reduced by another week if he completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

That would make him eligible for Dragons' Welsh derby away to Ospreys on 18 May.