Dragons fall to Griffins with districts nearing

May 6—Monday's heavyweight bout between two 16-win teams in Mid-Buchanan and Winnetonka saw the Grffins take down the Dragons 8-5.

Scoring came early and often for both teams and neither wasted any time adding runs to the scoreboard. Winnetonka would get things rolling with a pair of runs in the top of the first, but Mid-Buchanan wouldn't be shaken early.

The Dragons add three runs of their own in the bottom of the same inning. Brayson Weston would contribute to the scoring of those three runs with an two RBI single, and then scoring the team's third run after he was brought in by Will Archer not long after.

Winnetonka would get right back to work in the top of the second inning by scoring two more runs and taking the lead back at 4-3, forcing Mid-Buch to make a change at pitcher.

The Dragons would turn to junior Cadyn Parrott on the mound, as he took the place of starter Harrison Archer at the top of the third. Parrott faired well in the third, giving up no runs until giving up one run in the fourth.

Scoring would become stale for the Dragons, as they went scoreless from the second inning through the sixth inning. Mid-Buchanan would add two more runs in the final inning to make the score 8-5, but it was too little too late.

Mid-Buchanan dropped to 16-7 on the season following the loss, but still holds the one seed in the Class 3 District 16 tournament that starts this week.

