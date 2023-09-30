Dragons down Falcons to end two-game losing streak

Sep. 30—SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Having lost their last two games, not to mention a few key players this season, Lakeside football coach Buzz Edwards said he was not overly concerned about his team overlooking Jefferson or anyone else coming up on the schedule.

The Dragons proved the coaches intuition correct, as they jumped on the winless Falcons early, scoring on their opening drive en route to a 44-14 Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division win

Lakeside then cashing in on a turnover on Jefferson's first possession in scoring 16 first-half points.

"Our guys were focused," Edwards said of his team's readiness for their homecoming game. "We knew what Jefferson has and what coach [Brandon] Hanna gets out of his kids. They play extremely hard and are well coached. I was proud of how our guys adjusted and responded and took care of business tonight."

Taking care of business was done mostly on the ground. Lakeside pounded the football for 324 yards. Sophomore Devin Miller Jr. led the way with 136 yards on 16 carries. Nate Bartone battered his way for 89 yards, quarterback Alex DiSalvatore had 73 and Caleb Stitt added 46.

"When you get ahead and you can play with the lead, we can do that," Edwards said. "That's what we want to do and we put in a couple of different sets and added in some linemen. Our offensive line is getting better every week, our kids have shown up for work everyday and put in the work to get ready for Friday night."

Aside from the running attack, Lakeside's sophomore class was also on display. Aside from his big rushing night, Miller also had a 38-yard touchdown reception for Lakeside's first score of the game. He also had an interception.

Matthew Wagner and Sincere Turner, two other sophomores, also caught touchdown passes.

"We have a really talented sophomore class," Edwards said. "At times we've struggled with in-game adjustments because they all played JV a year ago and their varsity time was minimal, so getting those guys here and having them work extremely hard the way they do is paying off."

The Dragons took a 24-0 lead to the lockerroom for halftime.

Jefferson, however, jumpstarted the second half as Kaige Boczar took the second-half kickoff back 77 yards for a score.

Lakeside answered back, though, with a 12 play 58-yard drive, capped by an 8-yard run by DiSalvatore.

Boczar once again provided some fireworks for the Falcons. Aside from the kickoff return, he had 10 receptions for 181 yards and a second touchdown.

"Every time he touches the ball you get excited," Hanna said of Boczar. "He's doing a tremendous job on the defensive side too. The kid is laying it all on the line and I couldn't be more proud of him.

Dylan Burlingham replaced Boczar at quarterback this season to give Boczar more opportunities downfield in space. Against the Dragons, Burlingham completed 12 of 18 passes for 210 yards. He also threw three interceptions.

While the Falcons are now 0-7 on the season, Hanna said there's still plenty of optimism surrounding the program.

"We're moving pieces around and putting pieces together," he said. "But, I'm still excited for what's to come here in this program. We have some really dedicated and talented young guys out there.

"There were a lot of good things happening out there. This was the best week of practice we had and this is the closest we've been and I'm starting to get a lot of the feeling I had last year. I wish the season was a little bit longer, but I'm extremely excited about the direction this program is headed."

Next Friday, Jefferson will host Madison, while Lakeside will play CVC Lake Division leader Geneva at Spire Academy.