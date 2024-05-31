Dragons defeated in championship game

May 30—OZARK, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan Dragons fell short in the Class 3 state baseball championship Thursday evening.

Mid-Buch fell to Duchesne 9-0 in the title game, held at the Ozark Mountain Sports Complex. The loss set the Dragons' record at 22-9 while the Pioneers finished at 25-10.

Duchesne is a private, college prep school in St. Charles, Missouri. Mid-Buchanan made it to the championship game with no seniors on its roster.

This story will be updated with game details.