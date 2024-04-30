Dragons chairman Buttress to step down

David Buttress will stand down as Dragons chairman this summer.

Buttress has led the Welsh region over the last seven seasons, helping them back into private ownership last August.

He will remain on the board as a non-executive director and major part of the ownership team.

David Wright will be Dragons' new chairman from 1 July.

Buttress, who is the new chief executive officer of Energy business Ovo, said it was the "right time" to step down given his other commitments.

“It’s been a great privilege," he said, adding, "I will continue to be a passionate owner.

Wright said: "It is a huge personal honour for me to take on the role."

Dragons' chief executive officer Graeme Bradbury will also be stepping down at the end of the season, with his successor yet to be announced.