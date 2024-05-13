Dragons blank Captains in series finale

May 13—Dayton starting pitcher Jared Lyons and relievers Pedro Alfonseca and Luis Mey combined on a three-hit shutout and Jacob Hurtubise hit a home run on an injury rehab assignment as the Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons won two-of-six games in the series and posted their second shutout victory of the season.

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead with two runs in the second inning. Carlos Jorge opened the frame with a triple to the fence in left-center field. The next hitter, Victor Acosta, grounded to third, and Jorge was tagged out trying to score as Acosta hustled to second. Ruben Ibarra then lined a hit to left to drive in Acosta and make it 1-0. Logan Tanner lined a double to the left field corner that drove in Ibarra from first base to increase the Dayton lead to 2-0.

Lyons (2-1) enjoyed his second straight strong start on the mound. After throwing five scoreless innings against West Michigan on May 4, Lyons went six on Sunday and did not allow a runner past second base. He gave up just one hit, a second inning double, while walking three and striking out six.

The Dragons scored again in the top of the eighth when Jacob Hurtubise blasted a solo home run to right field. Sunday was the third day of Hurtubise's injury rehab assignment with the Dragons as he returns from a shoulder issue. He is expected to rejoin Triple-A Louisville for their next game.

Lake County loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but Dragons reliever Luis Mey entered the game and ended the threat with one pitch, getting Cooper Ingle to ground out to first base. Mey pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save of the season, allowing only one two-out baserunner on Mey's own fielding error.

The Dragons had six hits. Ibarra was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

TUESDAY'S GAME

Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980