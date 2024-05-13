Dragons blank Captains, 3-0, to end homestand

May 12—Dayton held the Captains to three hits in a 3-0 victory May 12 at Classic Auto Group Park.

Lake County put a runner on second base in the seventh inning and one on third base in the eighth, but did not threaten further. In the game, the Captains were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. They struck out 11 times and walked six times.

Left fielder Justin Boyd doubled for Lake County, his fifth of the season.

Captains starter Parker Messick gave up two runs. He went 5 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked three. He has a 2.68 ERA for the season.

Lake County (20-13) won four of the six games in the series. After a day off, the Captains travel to the Lansing Lugnuts for six games beginning May 14.