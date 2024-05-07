Dragons appoint Tiatia as defence coach

Filo Tiatia scored in both his All Blacks appearances [Getty Images]

Dragons have appointed former New Zealand and Ospreys number eight Filo Tiatia as defence coach.

Tiatia, 52, has worked as head coach at Toyota Verblitz and Sunwolves in Japan and spent time as forwards and assistant coach with the Japan national side.

Tiatia has also worked in Super Rugby as forwards coach for Moana Pasifika and Auckland Rugby.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead and opportunity to return to Wales with Dragons," said Tiatia.

“I’ve spent some time discussing the club’s aspirations with Dai [Flanagan, head coach]. It’s a good time for an ambitious club to kick on and I’m looking forward to being a part of a new coaching set-up.

“There is undoubtedly a quality squad full of young Gwent talent being assembled at Dragons and I can’t wait to get started with the players this summer and help us move forward.”

Filo Tiatia won the Magners League for a second time in his 99th and last appearance for Ospreys [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Tiatia began his career with Wellington in New Zealand before moving to Japan and then joined Ospreys in 2006.

He had four hugely successful seasons as a player at Ospreys, twice winning the Magners League, before spending a year as assistant coach.

Tiatia was a fearsome competitor on the pitch, and Flanagan hopes he will bring a new edge to his side, who have one of the worst defences in the United Rugby Championship.

“Filo returns to Wales with a wealth of coaching experience and is an innovator and leader in every sense of the word who will make a huge impression here," said the Dragons head coach.

"There is no doubt he will grab this role with both hands and stamp his mark on it.

“I have always stated it shouldn’t be easy when teams come to Rodney Parade or face the Dragons and I know Filo will work with our squad to rebuild that area of our game and make it his very own.

“I have no doubt that Filo will be a great ally and I know how keen he is to come back to Wales and become a Dragon.”

The appointment follows another disappointing season at Rodney Parade. The need to ease the burden on Flanagan was brought to the fore by the record loss in the derby against Cardiff on Boxing Day.

Flanagan described the humiliating 55-21 defeat as the "lowest point" of his career and said it would spark "serious changes" at the club, including the arrival of new assistant coaches.

The season also seen David Buttress step down as chairman, with Rhys Blumberg appointed the club's new chief executive.

Dragons have made several key signings for next season, including Waratahs centre Harry Wilson and Tonga forward Solomone Funaki from Moana Pasifika, where he is currently working with Tiatia.