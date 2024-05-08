Dragons announce nine departing players

Gonzalo Bertanou played 30 times for Dragons [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Dragons have confirmed at least nine players will leave Rodney Parade at the end of the season, including Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou.

The Pumas number nine, who left for Cardiff on loan in April, is joined on the departing list by fellow scrum-half Lewis Jones, prop Aki Seiuli, back row Sean Lonsdale, centres Sio Tomkinson and Max Clark, wing Corey Baldwin and academy player Nathan Evans.

These players join centre Jack Dixon who retired from professional rugby earlier this season.

There is no mention of prop Leon Brown, flanker Dan Lydiate and hooker Bradley Roberts.

The Wales trio are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season with discussions continuing about their ongoing futures.

Dragons' final home game is against Stormers on Friday night with away games against Ospreys and Scarlets to finish the season.

"It’s always a difficult time of any season when players depart, and we thank them all for their commitment and dedication during their time with us," said head coach Dai Flanagan.

“Every single player has had a role to play for us and we wish them all every success for the future and look forward to welcoming them back to Rodney Parade soon.”