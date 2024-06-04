Dragons announce Hobbs as new forwards coach

Dragons have announced Sam Hobbs will take over from Mefin Davies and Luke Narraway as forwards coach for the 2024-25 season.

Hobbs joins defence coach Filo Tiatia and backs coach Matt O’Brien in Dai Flanagan's backroom team.

The 36-year-old has previously been academy head coach and worked in the Dragons' senior set-up this season.

Hobbs has also had roles with Newport RFC and Wales Under-20s.

Dragons finished 15th of 16 teams in the United Rugby Championship in 2023-34, winning just three of their 18 games.

They also lost three of their four games in the European Challenge Cup.