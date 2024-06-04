Advertisement

Dragons announce Hobbs as new forwards coach

BBC
·1 min read

Dragons have announced Sam Hobbs will take over from Mefin Davies and Luke Narraway as forwards coach for the 2024-25 season.

Hobbs joins defence coach Filo Tiatia and backs coach Matt O’Brien in Dai Flanagan's backroom team.

The 36-year-old has previously been academy head coach and worked in the Dragons' senior set-up this season.

Hobbs has also had roles with Newport RFC and Wales Under-20s.

Dragons finished 15th of 16 teams in the United Rugby Championship in 2023-34, winning just three of their 18 games.

They also lost three of their four games in the European Challenge Cup.