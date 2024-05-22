Dragons advance to quarterfinals

May 21—Mid-Buchanan baseball had enough in the tank to stave off KCI Conference foe Lawson to win in the Class 3 sectional round over the Cardinals 7-5 on Tuesday.

The one and only other time the two teams had faced this season, the Dragons came out on top in nine innings.

Tuesday's sectional bout became a roller coaster throughout, with three lead changes and three ties deciding the winner in seven innings.

The Dragons and Cardinals would each add a run in the second and third innings, but a difference-making bottom of the third inning would ultimately tell the story for Mid-Buch. The Dragons would add four runs in the inning that began with a lead-off home run by freshman Krayton House to tie the game at 2. After that, the Dragons would see a two-RBI double from starting pitcher Will Archer, followed by an RBI double from junior Carder Campbell.

The cushion built by Mid-Buch would be exactly what it needed. The Dragons would go through four pitchers in less than five innings to start the game as Lawson would find a way to put the Dragons on their heels in the latter half of the game by tying the game at 5 in the fifth inning. The Dragons would find a way to add two more runs the rest of the way and just hold off the Cardinals for their second win of the season against Lawson and, more importantly, an advancement to the quarterfinal round in Class 3 to play Lone Jack on Thursday for a chance to go to the state semifinals.

