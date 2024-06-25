Drag racing hall-of-famer John Force remains hospitalized after crash

(WHTM) — A drag racing legend remains in the intensive care unit at a Virginia hospital Monday following a horrific crash over the weekend.

John Force, a 16-time National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Funny Car champion, careened into a concrete wall at 302 miles per hour during Sunday’s Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, his team, John Force Racing, said in a statement.

The crash came moments after a fiery engine failure at the racetrack, about 25 miles south of Richmond.

The hall of famer had to be extricated from the race car and he was flown to an area trauma center.

“Attending doctors purposely were moving slowly in assessing the extent of [Force’s injuries] because of the intensity of the impact,” John Force Racing said in a statement. “Medical staff will not provide a treatment and recovery timetable until a total evaluation is completed.”

Force’s family is at the hospital and will maintain a presence there as the team competes in Norwalk, Ohio.

A native of California, Force is a 157-time winner on the Funny Car circuit. His team has won 22 championships, including two by his daughter, Brittany. John Force holds more all-time records than any driver in NHRA history, according to his team’s website.

