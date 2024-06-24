Drag racer John Force seriously injured in racing event in Virginia

NHRA funny car driver John Force (pictured speaking during a news conference in St. Louis in 2023) was injured on Sunday at the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

June 24 (UPI) -- Legendary drag racer John Force was involved in a serious incident during a National Hot Rod Association event in Virginia over the weekend.

On Sunday, Force, 75, was driving his funny car -- a specific class of car in drag racing -- in the first round of eliminations for the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County.

Force had defeated Terry Haddock in 4.10 seconds at a speed of 302.62 mph, but the engine blew up in his car as he crossed the finish line, according to John Force Racing. The car, which was on fire, then crossed the centerline, striking both guard walls before coming to a stop.

The 16-time champion was alert and examined on-site by the NHRA medical team before being transferred to a local medical center, NHRA said in a statement. His team posted he was evaluated in intensive care.

Drag Illustrated posted video of the crash.

John Force Racing teammate Austin Prock won the Funny Car division.

In 2007 at Texas Motorplex in Enis, Force was sidelined for months after a crash.

Force won a record 157th NHRA race three weeks ago in New Hampshire. He is in second place behind Prock in the driver's championship.

Force was born in Bell Gardens and lives in Yorba Linda, Calif.

Virginia Motorsports Park is a quarter-mile drag strip. It opened in 1994 and has a seating capacity of 23,000 spectators.