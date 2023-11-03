Drag Race UK’s Vicki Vivacious on making RuPaul herstory

BBC

Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community.



Next up, we're speaking to Drag Race UK season 5 star Vicki Vivacious.

Six episodes in and season 5 of Drag Race UK has finally delivered the Snatch Game chaos everyone was hoping for. However, it came at a price as, after a slightly stale performance, everyone’s favourite pasty-loving Cornish queen has sashayed away.

Despite turning out a stunning runway look that RuPaul described as "perfection", Vicki Vivacious landed in the bottom two and sashayed away sooner than many fans expected.

Digital Spy caught up with Vicki post-elimination to chat all about her Fanny Cradock impersonation, leaving on a "fierce" look, and her dramatic showdown with Banksie.

Hi Vicki, how did you feel watching back your exit from the competition? Has it sunk in?

Ah, listen, it's been an absolute whirlwind. I don't think anything prepares you to watch yourself leave on Drag Race. It's the weirdest feeling because you know it happened but it almost feels like a dream. So, to see it play back when you’re at a viewing party and you have to watch yourself leave with loads of people around you, it's really difficult.

But, the saving grace is I left looking amazing. So, I was like, "You know what? I've left, I've gone, but I look fierce". So that kind of softened the blow a little bit.

Ru described your look as "perfection". Were you surprised to leave after having that amazing feedback?

It was a shock to be honest because I genuinely thought maybe the look might save me. But at the same time, I didn't win the lip-sync. It was quite clear. I thought if they sent DeDe home after that lip-sync, it would have been really unfair. I wouldn't have wanted that. As long as the process was fair, I was happy and that at that moment, the process could not have been fairer. I definitely was the worst of the lip-syncs. I definitely deserved to be in the bottom two. So, it had to be that way.

I just wish the runways played more of a part in the judging. That is something I do wish. The look definitely is not 50% of the mark and I think it should be.

How did you feel when Mama Ru called you a "bitch" because of how amazing you looked?

"For the first time in Drag Race herstory, I'm going to use the trap door". Has anyone ever been trap-doored before? I don't know.

Do you know what, I forgot that even happened. That isn't even something that stuck in my mind. I was so in my own head at that moment. I think they could have said "Vicki, you’ve won the lottery" and I would have forgotten it.

Let’s talk about Snatch Game because it is one of the toughest challenges. Is there anything you’d do differently if you could?

I still would have probably kept the same character. I know that might sound a bit crazy to some people, but Fanny Cradock is incredible and so funny. I just didn't do it justice. It is exactly what everyone said - I just needed to have more fun, get off my paper and actually just bring the character to life.

So, I take full responsibility for how bad it was. Looking back, I don't think it was an absolute car crash. It was just definitely the worst of the night.

Did you realise in the moment that you were struggling compared to your fellow queens?

I knew I was struggling. I couldn't really tell if anyone else was, but I could definitely tell who was doing well. I knew Ginger was absolutely smashing it out of the park. They looked fantastic. They sounded fantastic. They were making me laugh. I was having to hold the laughter in myself. We had Michael to the left of me doing so many different characters, changing outfits, so well done.

I thought DeDe was incredible as well. I have to say I think DeDe’s characterisation was fantastic. I was really shocked that DeDe was in the bottom with me.

When it came to the lip-sync, you had the added pressure of performing an Alexandra Burke track in front of the pop princess herself. How did that feel?

It definitely crosses your mind 100% [Laughs]. Also, I don't really lip-sync. I sing live at my shows. So, I had that added pressure of knowing that I was up against an absolute assassin and being told by Ru the time has come and that's something that you just don't ever really think that you're going to hear.

Going onto Drag Race, I thought if I get into the bottom two and have to lip-sync for my life, I'm probably going to go home. I know that sounds awful and it's not me being defeated. I just kind of knew. I had that feeling. My drag isn't based and born through lip-syncing, it is theatre-based and performance-based. If it was, "The time has come to sing for your life", I reckon I would have smashed it out the park.

Did you feel ready to leave the competition?

The process of Drag Race is really exhausting. We heard Ginger say, "Now I know what the nerve means. You need the nerve". I think my nerve was really running out as every single week is such a strong cast. That was the issue, that everyone was so good from beginning to end. To keep up with that momentum for so long is really a massive struggle. I think I was really running out of steam emotionally in my head. I was missing home. I've got such a beautiful partner and I rely on them more than I realise at times, so to not have that point of contact with them. It was really difficult for me.

You were very emotional when you left and expressed how you hoped you’d done Cornwall proud. Do you feel like you did?

I think so and I hope so. I know that from feedback I've had people are super proud of me and it puts the county on the map.

I think sometimes even with politics, people really do forget certain parts of the country. The North is really forgotten, the South West is really forgotten. So, I'm glad that so many amazing places in this country are being seen. The government might not be levelling up but Mama Ru is definitely levelling up. It's just showcasing what amazing people live around this country from top to bottom, and that's why I love Drag Race.

You were also very vocal about doing it for the troops. What do you reckon the British Armed Forces think of your Week 1 winning military look?

I think we are so lucky to have people that are willing to give their lives, their career and their everything to protect us and serve their country. I think that's such an amazing thing that I don't think is celebrated enough. I've got so much respect for them and I really hope that the Week One win did them proud and did that justice because they are amazing. Anyone that serves in our Armed Forces I think is incredible.

Season 5 has been filled with lots of dramatic moments. How do you feel looking back on your clash with Banksie and their "lamb to slaughter" comment?

It was dramatic, wasn't it? When it was played out on television it almost felt more dramatic watching it than what I remembered. I take full responsibility for my actions and I was never intending to upset Banksie. I just wanted to be honest and go, "I wish I'd spoken up more". I know it came across like I was perhaps chucking Banskie under a bus and for that I definitely apologise because that was never my intention.

But at the same time, some people will feel the drama and maybe latch onto that and then run with it and exploit that drama slightly. I think that it's been over dramatised so much. It was never that dramatic, we got over it so quickly.

I had a lot of Banksie fans coming for me that week. I had to put my phone on silent quite a few times because it was at moments quite overwhelming. But at the same time, the fact that Banksie has that following I think is incredible. So, I'm glad that they have that because rightfully so - they’re such a talented queen. Just because we don't see eye to eye on a personal level, I can definitely appreciate the professional one and I think they are a fantastic queen.

You got to do so many amazing challenges through your time on Drag Race, but do you have a proudest moment from the whole season?

It's just walking in on day one. To walk into that Werk Room was just the most surreal moment I've ever had. Honestly, I still look back at it now and I think, "Wow, I'm so proud". I keep watching me walk in over and over because I still sometimes can't believe it. You get so caught up in the Drag Race machine and how incredible the bubble of Drag Race is that sometimes you actually need to step back and go, "Oh my god, I actually did that".

Plus, you had a pasty for a handbag as well – iconic!

Listen, like Paddington Bear has a marmalade sandwich under his hat, Vicki Vivacious will always have a pasty in her bag.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three in the UK and streams on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

